      Three Crowns Games

3CG is back in business. Not that we saw this coming. Probably the only positive effect from the Covid-19 isolation.



NEWS! STARGARD SOLSTICE.

Now it is here. After some struggle, mostly with myself, it is ready.

In February 2018 I got a mail from Ola Palmqvist asking me what happened with the Stargard Project since he was pertically fond of Army Group Narwa.

That got the project up and running again and Paul Shackleton, Jan Larsson and David Larsen played a huge part in boosting and keeping me going.



I am very pleased with the result and hopes you will find it equally enjoyable.



Happy gaming.



//Stefan Ekström



