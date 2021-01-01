Our games.

All our games. Produced, still in stock or not. Some might be reprinted in the future. Some will not... Still all of them are part of our design learnings and history.
Stargard Solstice
Design: Stefan Ekström
Developer: Paul Shackleton
Graphics: Stefan Ekström

Stargard Solstice starts with one of the last German offensives of 1945, ‘Operation Solstice’. At the beginning Guderian had planned a pincer move to relieve Küstrin, but Hitler wanted to save troops to retake Budapest. This resulted in changing objectives to the relief of Festung Arnswalde and trying to cut the Soviet supply route towards Küstrin. The historical objective for the Soviets was to drive the Germans out of Pomerania and thereby protect their right flank while preparing to take Küstrin and make the final thrust towards Berlin. Stargard Solstice is a game recreating this campaign in Pomerania from 15th February – 6th March, 1945.
Published in 2021.
Tolling of The Bell
Design: Stefan Ekström
Development: Paul Shackelton
Graphics: Stefan Ekström
Cover art: Ian Hill

"Tolling of the Bell" - Hungary 1945
The game depicts the last German offensive during WWII, ‘Operation Spring Awakening’ and its sub-operations ‘Icebreaker’ and ‘Forrest Devil’. It also includes the start of the Soviet Vienna offensive (from the perspective of the 3rd Ukrainian Front).
This game starts with a German thrust against the depleted Soviet 3rd Ukrainian Front which was holding the Soviet absolute left flank. The German main goals were the Donau crossings and to the incircle of the 57th Soviet and 1st Bulgarian Armies. A secondary target was to create a starting ground for a new Budapest offensive. An even wider stretch was the oilfields at Ploești, Romania.

The rules are developed from the “Stargard Solstice” game released in 2021, making it the 5th game in the WWII Battle Series, all with chit-pull mechanics.
A Throne Vacant
Design: Göran Björkman, Stefan Ekström
Graphics: Stefan Ekström

A Throne Vacant is covers the War of the Spanish Succession. When Charles II of Spain died in November 1700 the both mentally and physically weak king had no heir to the crown. His kingdoms included not only Spain but both parts of the Low Countries, Italy and colonies in the Philipines and the Americas. Now two dynasties claimed the Spanish throne, the French Bourbons and the Austrian Habsburgs. The map covers a large area from the Atlantic coast in the west to Prague in the east, from northern England in the north to Oran in the south.
Published as a limited “guerilla” edition in 2013.

Army Group Narwa
Design: Stefan Ekström
Graphics: Stefan Ekström

As a continuation of the Leningrad–Novgorod Offensive of January 1944, Stalin’s main strategic goal was a quick recovery of Estonia as a base for air and seaborne attacks against Finland and an invasion of East Prussia. The German answer was a stout defence for the possession of the strategically important Narva Isthmus. Army Group Narwa is a board game depicting this event in time. The Soviet units established a couple of bridgeheads on the opposite bank of the river in February, attempting to expand their toehold. German counter attacked to annihilate the bridgeheads attempting to stabilize the front. Army Group Narwa covers the first three months of the Narva Bridgehead campaign. Published as a limited “guerilla” edition in 2012.
Tannenberg 1914
Design: Magnus Nordlöf
Graphics: Magnus Nordlöf, Stefan Ekström

The game covers the battles of Tannenberg and the Masurian Lakes during mid-August through mid-September. Two ill-prepared, yet superior in numbers, Imperial Russian armies attack East Prussia in August 1914 in order to honour the Franco-Russian Alliance of 1894. Even though the Russian attack turned out to a disaster, it played an important role on the Western Front. German reserves were pulled from the West to East Prussia, that otherwise would have been used in the crucial battle of the Marne north of Paris.
Published as a limited “guerilla” edition in 2011.
Later produced by MMP under the name of "A Victory Complete" and by Command Magazine Japan.
Königsberg '45
Design: Stefan Ekström
Graphics: Stefan Ekström, Magnus Nordlöf

Königsberg ´45 covers the first 20 days of the Soviet attack on East Prussia in 1945 starting from the 13th of January 1945. The 3rd Belorussian Front under command of Cherniakhovsky launches an attack into the northeast of East Prussia while the 2nd Belorussian Front, commanded by Rokossovsky, one day later starts an attack from the south east. However, Army Group Mitte, under the command of Reinhardt, puts up an astonishing defence desperatly pushing the Soviets back.

The time is however on the Soviet side and when the defence finally crumbles there is nothing left to withstand the Soviet troops to ravage the country.
Published as a limited “guerilla” edition in 2011.
Plan West
Design: Stefan Ekström
Graphics: Stefan Ekström

In the late 1930s, Polish generals Berbecki, Bortnowski, Kasprzycki, Kutrzeba and Rómmel designed Plan West (Plan Zachód) for the defence against the German invasion “Fall Weiss”. Plan West™ is an attempt to create a fun and fast-paced board game on one of the most decisive campaigns during World War II. The game is based around a chit-pull system and a Victory Point time track that forces the Germans to operate at a historical tempo during the game. Plan West™ covers the first 10 days of the campaign.
Published as a limited “guerilla” edition in 2011.
Pax Baltica
Design: Göran Björkman, Stefan Ekström
Graphics: Stefan Ekström

It is 1700, and a young Karl XII has recently come to power as King of Sweden. Rivals around the Baltic Sea sharpen their knives at the opportunity to get their hands on Swedish territory: Denmark, Saxony-Poland, and Russia, the last under the vibrant leadership of Tsar Pjotr I. An alliance is struck, and the coalition mobilizes to take advantage of the untried King, and break Swedish dominance in the Baltics forever. Thus opened the Great Northern War, ravaging the lands in northern and eastern Europe for over twenty years at the beginning of the eighteenth century. By the end of the war, one nation would lose its status as a Great Power, while another would rise to dominate the Baltics for centuries onward. PAX BALTICA is a two-player wargame covering the entire Great Northern War (1700-1721). Published as a limited “guerilla” edition in 2009.
Happy Landing
Design: Stefan Ekström
Graphics: Stefan Ekström

"You are only Traffic Controller at Edward C. Eagle Airport and there are zillions of planes coming your way.
You would scream if you were not busy directing planes. "

A game of panic control.
Each player is playing a Traffic Controller and the goal of the game is to be the last traffic Controller left in the game. You must make sure that no planes collide, easier said than done.
Published as a limited “guerilla” edition in 2006.
With Sword and Shield
Design: Göran Björkman, Stefan Ekström
Graphics: Stefan Ekström

With Sword And Shield is a 110 card game that brings you back in time to a medieval joust.
Here you step into the role of a knight and by playing different kind of strikes and manoeuvres against your opponent you try to hit him. To spice things up, different events may occur such as a cheering crowd or that your patron saint reveals himself. Your personal abilities may evolve and if you are lucky you may receive the sword of Ascalon, a battle-axe or any other great artefact. Once you control the basics of a joust you will be able to play a mêlée. Gather up to six players, split into two teams and start pounding each other. Or why not start a tournament?
Published in 2008.
Check, Please!!
Design: Stefan Ekström
Graphics: Stefan Ekström

Your objective is to order and receive three dishes in a fine restaurant.
The problem is a chef that cooks the meals in an order of his own free will and a butler delivering them in as he sees fit.
If you receive your dishes and the check before any other player, you have won the game.
Published as a limited “guerilla” edition in 2006.

