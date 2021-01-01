Our games.

With Sword and Shield

Design: Göran Björkman, Stefan Ekström

Graphics: Stefan Ekström



With Sword And Shield is a 110 card game that brings you back in time to a medieval joust.

Here you step into the role of a knight and by playing different kind of strikes and manoeuvres against your opponent you try to hit him. To spice things up, different events may occur such as a cheering crowd or that your patron saint reveals himself. Your personal abilities may evolve and if you are lucky you may receive the sword of Ascalon, a battle-axe or any other great artefact. Once you control the basics of a joust you will be able to play a mêlée. Gather up to six players, split into two teams and start pounding each other. Or why not start a tournament?

Published in 2008.

