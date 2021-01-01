Our games.

Design: Göran Björkman, Stefan Ekström
Graphics: Stefan Ekström
It is 1700, and a young Karl XII has recently come to power as King of Sweden. Rivals around the Baltic Sea sharpen their knives at the opportunity to get their hands on Swedish territory: Denmark, Saxony-Poland, and Russia, the last under the vibrant leadership of Tsar Pjotr I. An alliance is struck, and the coalition mobilizes to take advantage of the untried King, and break Swedish dominance in the Baltics forever. Thus opened the Great Northern War, ravaging the lands in northern and eastern Europe for over twenty years at the beginning of the eighteenth century. By the end of the war, one nation would lose its status as a Great Power, while another would rise to dominate the Baltics for centuries onward. PAX BALTICA is a two-player wargame covering the entire Great Northern War (1700-1721). Published as a limited “guerilla” edition in 2009.